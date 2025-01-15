Menu

Crime

No jail time for last of 5 men charged in major Metro Vancouver gun trafficking bust

By Simon Little & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 8:39 pm
Derek Johnston leaves the Surrey Provincial Court on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. View image in full screen
Derek Johnston leaves the Surrey Provincial Court on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Global News
Nearly two years after police in B.C. broke up what they called a major gun trafficking operation, all five men caught in the bust have been sentenced.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) seized a cache of handguns, a rifle, prohibited gun parts, ammunition, drugs and money in raids in a 2023 operation.

“Early results indicate that the firearms have been sourced both domestically and internationally,” the CFSEU said in a media release at the time.

Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring

Police arrested five men, all of whom have now been sentenced.

The last of the five, Derek Johnston, 35, appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to one firearms-related charge.

He had initially been charged with three trafficking offences.

Johnston was caught in an undercover operation in 2023 where he sold a rifle and ammunition for $3,500 to an undercover officer at Colossus Langley.

Police later raided his home and properties in six Metro Vancouver municipalities.

Johnston was handed a two-year conditional sentence, which will be served under house arrest, followed by one year of probation.

In handing down the sentence, the judge noted Johnston had no prior criminal record, was working and had taken steps to address his substance abuse.

The other four men, who ranged in age from 24 to 39, have been handed a range of sentences.

The court heard the sting’s target, Arman Giordano, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Brandon Nguyen and Ali Taghan received multi-year jail sentences, while Jerry Lino was also handed a conditional sentence.

 

