Sports

Ituna Arena has been years in the making

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ituna Arena has been years in the making'
Ituna Arena has been years in the making
Ituna held its grand opening last weekend for an arena that has been nearly a decade in the making.
Last weekend, the Ituna Arena officially opened its doors to the public with its grand opening.

But it was far from an quick and easy process to get the building up and running.

It took a cash infusion from Kraft Hockeyville and a lot of community fundraising.

In the video above, Jacob Carr has the story of how a community’s dream became a reality.

