‘She lit him on fire’: Victim’s father says Vancouver incident was deliberate

Send this page to someone via email

The father of the man seen on fire outside a Vancouver SkyTrain station this weekend said the incident was not an accident.

“A woman walked up and sprayed a fluid in his face,” Miles Cameron told Global News.

“He thought it was water or a joke, somebody joking around, until she lit him on fire.”

Cameron identified the victim as his 29-year-old son, Dane, who he said is now in the fight of his life.

He said his son is a musician who is kind and generous with his time and the injuries to his son’s face and neck are significant.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That is what makes this soul-crushing, that this horrific crime was committed to him,” Cameron said.

“And just the fact like just thinking that there’s monsters like that walking amongst us … it’s unfathomable.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Man found on fire outside Vancouver SkyTrain station

Vancouver police confirmed to Global News that they are investigating but there was some confusion around what happened.

Police originally said a 40-year-old man was treated and released from hospital.

Cameron said his son was treated and released from the hospital but had to be readmitted after he collapsed on the street 20 minutes later.

“Another amazing Samaritan called 911 and they brought him back to the hospital,” he added.

He said he owes his son’s life to Andrew Coulthard, who originally saw Dane on fire, pulled over and put out the flames.

“Andrew is a true hero. He saved my son’s life. Like I said, I owe him a great deal of debt.”