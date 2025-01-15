Menu

Crime

‘She lit him on fire’: Victim’s father says Vancouver incident was deliberate

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Father of Vancouver fire victim speaks out'
Father of Vancouver fire victim speaks out
The father of a man who was found on fire outside a Vancouver SkyTrain station is speaking out as the family tries to piece together what happened. Aaron McArthur reports.
The father of the man seen on fire outside a Vancouver SkyTrain station this weekend said the incident was not an accident.

“A woman walked up and sprayed a fluid in his face,” Miles Cameron told Global News.

“He thought it was water or a joke, somebody joking around, until she lit him on fire.”

Cameron identified the victim as his 29-year-old son, Dane, who he said is now in the fight of his life.

He said his son is a musician who is kind and generous with his time and the injuries to his son’s face and neck are significant.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

“That is what makes this soul-crushing, that this horrific crime was committed to him,” Cameron said.

“And just the fact like just thinking that there’s monsters like that walking amongst us … it’s unfathomable.”

Click to play video: 'Man found on fire outside Vancouver SkyTrain station'
Man found on fire outside Vancouver SkyTrain station
Vancouver police confirmed to Global News that they are investigating but there was some confusion around what happened.

Police originally said a 40-year-old man was treated and released from hospital.

Cameron said his son was treated and released from the hospital but had to be readmitted after he collapsed on the street 20 minutes later.

“Another amazing Samaritan called 911 and they brought him back to the hospital,” he added.

He said he owes his son’s life to Andrew Coulthard, who originally saw Dane on fire, pulled over and put out the flames.

“Andrew is a true hero. He saved my son’s life. Like I said, I owe him a great deal of debt.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

