Trenton couple win $550,000 in The Bigger Spin lottery game

Send this page to someone via email

Judy and Dave Burrows of Trenton, Ont., are $550,000 richer after hitting the jackpot with The Bigger Spin instant lottery game.

The couple, married parents of one and grandparents of three, have played OLG games weekly for a decade but had never won big until now.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We were at home when I played our ticket,” Judy said. “I saw that we’d won a SPIN prize but wasn’t sure what it meant. We went to the store right away to check.”

The retailer confirmed they had won a Bigger Spin, leading to their trip to Toronto to spin the game’s wheel, where they landed the $550,000 prize.

“It’s just awesome,” Dave said.

“What an amazing feeling,” Judy added.

The couple plan to buy a new barbecue and share some of their winnings with their son.