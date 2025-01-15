Menu

Canada

Trenton couple win $550,000 in The Bigger Spin lottery game

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 10:32 am
1 min read
A Trenton, Ont., couple have won $550,000 with The Bigger Spin. Judy and Dave Burrows are thrilled to share their jackpot plans. View image in full screen
A Trenton, Ont., couple have won $550,000 with The Bigger Spin. Judy and Dave Burrows are thrilled to share their jackpot plans. OLG
Judy and Dave Burrows of Trenton, Ont., are $550,000 richer after hitting the jackpot with The Bigger Spin instant lottery game.

The couple, married parents of one and grandparents of three, have played OLG games weekly for a decade but had never won big until now.

“We were at home when I played our ticket,” Judy said. “I saw that we’d won a SPIN prize but wasn’t sure what it meant. We went to the store right away to check.”

The retailer confirmed they had won a Bigger Spin, leading to their trip to Toronto to spin the game’s wheel, where they landed the $550,000 prize.

“It’s just awesome,” Dave said.

“What an amazing feeling,” Judy added.

The couple plan to buy a new barbecue and share some of their winnings with their son.

