Canada

Wilkinson in Washington to make case for U.S.-Canada energy alliance

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2025 9:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A look at the potential impact of tariffs on Alberta’s oil and gas sector'
A look at the potential impact of tariffs on Alberta’s oil and gas sector
RELATED VIDEO (From Jan. 7, 2025): The resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has added a new layer to economic threats from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump. As Trump ramps up threats, Alberta's premier is heading to Washington to make the case to keep Alberta oil out of tariff talks. Morgan Black has more on what's at risk. – Jan 7, 2025
Jonathan Wilkinson is the latest Liberal in Washington amid president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats, and the Canadian energy minister is making the pitch for a Canada-U.S. energy and resource alliance.

Wilkinson told American lawmakers that there is no better way to achieve economic dominance, national security and strength against China than to work with Canada.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Canada when he returns to the White House next week.

Canadian leaders, despite calls for unity, have not agreed on the country’s response or what should be considered for retaliatory tariffs if Trump follows through on his threat.

Some say everything must be on the table and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called for retaliatory tariffs on critical minerals, which have seen significant recent investment from the U.S. Department of Defence.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she will not support tariffs on oil, adding it would cause a national unity crisis.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith warns against Trump’s tariffs on Canadian oil'
Danielle Smith warns against Trump’s tariffs on Canadian oil
© 2025 The Canadian Press

