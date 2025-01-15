Ontario town reeling as student cap forces college to close campus

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario college that has called a small town home since 1970 is closing its campus given the crippling financial woes it’s facing.

Algonquin College has informed its employees and students in Perth, located between Kingston and Ottawa, that by the end of August 2026, it will shutter its campus there.

Judy Brown, the mayor of the town of roughly 6,500, said in a statement Monday that Perth “will deeply feel the loss” of Algonquin College.

“For over five decades, the Perth Campus has provided invaluable educational opportunities, shaped countless careers, and strengthened the fabric of our town. Its heritage trades programs, in particular, have left a lasting legacy that can be seen in the beautiful heritage buildings that define our community,” Brown said.

“Education opportunities in rural communities are essential. They ensure that people can learn, grow, and thrive without leaving their hometowns.”

Algonquin facing ‘unprecedented financial challenges’

Claude Brulé, president and CEO of Algonquin College, said in a Jan. 9 notice that the international student cap and provincial funding shortfalls have created “unprecedented financial challenges” for the entire post-secondary sector.

Brulé said staff have been reviewing the school’s operations, and have projected Algonquin will lose $32 million in revenue this fiscal year. Without mitigation measures, such as closing its Perth campus, Brulé said on a cash-flow basis, the college anticipates a deficit of $60 million for 2025-26, increasing to $96 million for 2026-27.

“These are the most challenging fiscal times in the college’s history. I understand how morale is being negatively impacted and employees and learners may be feeling concerned and anxious as they await updates,” Brulé said.

“These decisions are being carefully considered with a focus on minimizing impacts on employees and learners while maintaining our commitment to providing exceptional learning experiences for years to come.”

Almost a year after the number of international students coming to Canada was capped, several colleges have announced massive changes and suspended programs, blaming the moves on the reduction in those students they relied heavily upon for funding.

The cap has resulted in a drop of almost 50 per cent in admissions for Ontario colleges and a $752-million drop in operating spending across various campuses.

Sheridan College, one of the largest post-secondary education institutions in the province, suspended 40 programs in November 2024. Seneca College, another major player, is temporarily closing its Markham, Ont., campus altogether because of an enrolment “decline.” At Mohawk College, 20 per cent of the administrative staff were let go and 16 programs were suspended for 2025.

Despite this, a spokesperson for Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn told Global News last month that the province remains confident in public colleges — and their role in training graduates.

“We are currently focused on making sure that post-secondary programs get Ontario students into rewarding careers that address the province’s current and future labour market needs,” they said.

“Our post-secondary sector is going through a rebalancing right now and some difficult decisions are being made by our institutions to ensure they’re able to continue delivering a world-class education here for students.”

Algonquin a ‘cornerstone’ for Perth: Brown

Algonquin will be doing what it can to mitigate impacts on employees and students at Perth, Brulé said. The recommendation to close the Perth location will be tabled at the school’s Feb. 24 board of governors meeting.

“Programs at the Perth Campus will remain active until the end of the 2026 Spring Term, at which point they will be transferred to the Ottawa Campus,” Brulé said.

“The college is planning to complete this transition and cease operations at the Perth Campus by the end of August 2026.”

Brown said the town is “disappointed” by Algonquin’s departure, calling the college a “cornerstone” of the community.

“While we understand the fiscal realities faced by Algonquin College — including frozen tuition fees, funding gaps, and declining international student enrollment due to recent federal and provincial changes — we will deeply feel the loss of these programs and the campus as a whole,” Brown added.

— with files from Isaac Callan and Colin D’Mello