Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba curler Harris not at fault for anti-doping violation, ban lifted

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2025 9:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Curler Briane Harris banned from Scotties Tournament of Hearts after testing positive for Ligandrol'
Curler Briane Harris banned from Scotties Tournament of Hearts after testing positive for Ligandrol
The reason behind Canadian curler Briane Harris’ ban at the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts has been revealed. As Moses Woldu reports, the lead for Team Canada tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol. – Mar 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian curler Briane Harris is eligible to return to the sport after an absence of nearly one year.

Her lawyer says she received the decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport this morning.

Harris tested positive last January for trace amounts of the prohibited substance Ligandrol.

She received the results from an out-of-competition doping control test in mid-February and was given a provisional suspension.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An arbitrator for the Switzerland-based court ruled Harris established she bears no fault or negligence for the violation and “no period of ineligibility” is imposed.

Harris plays lead for Team Kerri Einarson.

More coming.

Click to play video: 'Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling'
Kerri Einaron’s team achieves four-peat title win in Canadian women’s curling
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices