Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign receiver Dillon Mitchell, still looking for new offensive coordinator

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a move on Monday to maintain the strength of their receiving unit with Kenny Lawler, Dalton Schoen and Lucky Whitehead, all less than a month away from free agency.

The Bombers signed American receiver Dillon Mitchell to a one-year contract after he was released by the Edmonton Elks last week.

Mitchell comes to the blue and gold after playing the last three seasons for the Elks.

The 27-year-old set a career high with 727 yards receiving while adding four touchdowns in appearing in all 18 regular season games in 2024.

Mitchell also has experience on special teams, returning both punts and kickoffs during his time with Edmonton.

Mitchell was a seventh round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent two seasons on the Vikings practice roster.

The Bombers already had a hole in their receiving corps after starter Ontaria Wilson was released last week to sign with the NFL’s New York Jets.

Mitchell will meet with the Winnipeg media on Friday.

Mitchell’s signing comes a day after the club re-signed perennial all-star defensive end Willie Jefferson. He returned on a one-year contract for a sixth season with the club.

Jefferson is now 33 years old but said retirement didn’t even cross his mind. Jefferson is eyeing some club records though, currently sixth all-time in sacks in Bombers franchise history, with 43.

“I’m trying to go all the way to the top,” said Jefferson. “I’m trying to do it. That’s my thing, right? I chose not to leave, chose to stay a Bomber.

“I’m trying to catchup to those great guys. Top six all-time Bomber history. I’m trying, this year, I’m trying to knock off the top five.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm trying to catchup to those great guys. Top six all-time Bomber history. I'm trying, this year, I'm trying to knock off the top five."

He’s still well back of Tyrone Jones’ franchise record of 98 sacks, but his signing was a top priority, according to the head coach.

“He’s so dynamic,” said Mike O’Shea. “You saw him in the Grey Cup. He’s an absolute game-changer.

“I love his leadership. I love what he brings to the locker room every day. And I like what he does on the field, always spectacular, so, he’s just so good for us.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I love his leadership. I love what he brings to the locker room every day. And I like what he does on the field, always spectacular, so, he's just so good for us."

O’Shea added there’s always player turnover every year, but he believes they’ll once again be able to keep a solid corps of players off last year’s roster. But one of his first priorities it to hire a new offensive coordinator after Buck Pierce’s departure for the BC Lions head coaching job.

O’Shea said they’re not in any rush to name a replacement.

“We’re working on it,” said O’Shea. “Had some good conversations with guys and just making sure I work through that process.”

O’Shea is currently at the CFL’s annual winter meetings which wraps up on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.