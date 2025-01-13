Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa high school put into lockdown after assault with ‘edged weapon’

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
Hillcrest High School in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Hillcrest High School in Ottawa. Google Streetview
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa Police say two people were found with injuries after an “assault with an edged weapon” at a high school on Monday.

Police said they were called to Hillcrest High School, located in the 1900 block of Dauphin Road, at around 9:10 a.m. for reports of the assault.

Two people were found with injuries and are in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“To ensure the safety of all students, the school was placed into lockdown,” police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

Trending Now

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices