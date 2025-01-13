Ottawa high school put into lockdown after assault with ‘edged weapon’

Ottawa Police say two people were found with injuries after an “assault with an edged weapon” at a high school on Monday.
Police said they were called to Hillcrest High School, located in the 1900 block of Dauphin Road, at around 9:10 a.m. for reports of the assault.
Two people were found with injuries and are in hospital in serious but stable condition.
“To ensure the safety of all students, the school was placed into lockdown,” police said.
Police are asking people to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
