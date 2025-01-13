Ottawa high school put into lockdown after assault with ‘edged weapon’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa Police say two people were found with injuries after an “assault with an edged weapon” at a high school on Monday.

Police said they were called to Hillcrest High School, located in the 1900 block of Dauphin Road, at around 9:10 a.m. for reports of the assault.

Two people were found with injuries and are in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“To ensure the safety of all students, the school was placed into lockdown,” police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

Police were called for an assault with an edged weapon at Hillcrest High School this morning at 9:10. Two individuals were located with injuries, they remain in hospital in serious but stable condition. To ensure the safety of all students, the school was placed into lockdown.… https://t.co/wm8V7ehI8H pic.twitter.com/WUMBnR182X — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 13, 2025