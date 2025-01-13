Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Are Jets set for memorable final months of NHL season?

By Cameron Poitras CJOB
Posted January 13, 2025 10:57 am
1 min read
… and, we wait.

As of today, Jan. 13, the NHL regular season for the Winnipeg Jets is still 93 days away from coming to a close.

That’s over three months away.

Now, we really can’t look that far ahead. I mean, there are still 38 games and the 4 Nations Face-Off between then and now — right?

Sure, the Jets are first place at this moment in the Central Division — tied with Vegas and Washington with 61 points for first place in the entire National Hockey League.

But so much can change… and here comes the only test that matters.

While the club can’t (and won’t) look that far ahead, at the end of the day, no one — barring a complete (and unlikely) collapse, I might add — will remember, really, how the Jets perform over these final 38 games.

If things stay as they have been, people will go to games, they’ll see the Jets win a majority of them, and listen on the radio and be happy — but everything has an asterisk.

While the Jets certainly tuned up a Colorado Avalanche team coming into Winnipeg on a three-games-in-four-nights road-trip, it was a game that Winnipeg should have, and had to, win.

But the night before against Los Angeles, the latest edition of “playoff-style hockey,” the Jets, while putting together a great effort defensively with Eric Comrie in net, couldn’t get past the Kings.

Losing in 3-on-3 overtime doesn’t come close to registering as what could even potentially happen in an actual playoff situation, but the Jets, a league-top offence, couldn’t break through.

I’d say don’t read too much into it, but everything remains to be seen over the next three months.

Three months to playoff hockey. Can the Jets break through then?

… and, we wait.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele Interview – Jan. 10'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele Interview – Jan. 10
