Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets’ Neal Pionk marks 500th NHL game

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted December 18, 2024 11:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Jets visit Rehabilitation Centre for Children'
Jets visit Rehabilitation Centre for Children
The Winnipeg Jets were busy off the ice on Dec. 11, visiting the Rehabilitation Centre for Children.
Share

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk played in his 500th NHL game Tuesday night in San Jose. In addition to the milestone already making for a memorable evening, it was likely more complete for two reasons.

First — and a priority in the business of hockey — his team won.

And second, but more sentimentally, was that his mother, Karen, along with many other players’ moms on the team’s female guest, trip was in attendance to see it, just like she was at his first game eight years ago when he was a member of the New York Rangers.

But amid all of the specialties to the game and the season that Pionk is producing to this stage, one wonders how many more games he’ll play as a Jet after this – his sixth year with Winnipeg.

At 29 years old, Pionk becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of this campaign – and on the open market, he would certainly be a sought-after commodity given his offensive flair, ability to quarterback a power play, defensive prowess and competitive bite.

For an undrafted player and a defenceman who has always had to shrug off the undersized label at six feet tall, the Minnesota product has carved out a solid career while playing like a wounded badger.

Now, the Jets and Pionk could surprise all of us with an announcement regarding a contract extension, but like others on the team’s roster with the same expiring status, the silence is deafening.

That is interesting in and of itself because after playing his 399th game as a member of the Jets Tuesday night too, there is little argument that he’s been a great fit for Winnipeg, and the city likewise for him.

How many more games Pionk has left with the Jets remains to be determined, of course, and given last night’s special surroundings to his 500th in the NHL, one also wonders how many more his mom will see him play as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

