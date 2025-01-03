ANALYSIS: Jets get a reality check after 2nd loss to Anaheim Ducks

For the second time in two weeks, Troy Terry’s last shot on goal defeated the Winnipeg Jets.

The bigger picture about the Anaheim Ducks’ victory Thursday is that they are pointed in the right direction after years of wallowing at the bottom of the Western Conference. But it’s also an indication of a real trend throughout the NHL. The gap between the best teams in this league and the worst teams is as narrow as it has ever been. Just look at the trouble San Jose gave the Jets 16 days ago, and Tampa last night, too.

The NHL is faster and deeper than it ever has been. The talent pool of players is so good when you consider the skill level of even the youngest players is exceptional. Bedard, Celebrini, Carlson, Hutson, Geekie and Michkov are all names that will echo through the league for more than a decade.

There was a time during the regular season schedule when any of the better teams could coast to a victory. But that just isn’t the case in this 32-team league. Every night is up for grabs, and even a team as good as the Jets can’t afford any lapses.

So the reality of losing twice in recent weeks to the Anaheim Ducks really isn’t that bad. Disappointing? For sure. Embarrassing? Not anymore.

Thursday night’s overtime loss was a reminder to everyone that as good as the Jets are, there are no easy games. And as this long home stand starts, it should be a warning to everyone you can’t take any teams lightly. Every team skates well. Most have depth, and all are well-coached.

The docket reads Detroit, Nashville, Los Angeles, Colorado, Vancouver, Seattle, Calgary. The Jets have more points than all of them. But when the puck drops, that doesn’t matter.

Welcome to 2025, and welcome to the NHL. Where anyone can beat anyone, on any given day.