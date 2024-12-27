ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets off to a flying start this NHL season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s hard to imagine the first 36 games of the Jets’ season going any better.

First in the Central.

First in the West.

First in the entire National Hockey League.

Oh sure, there was that two-week brain cramp with too many road games, but when you start the season with 15 wins in your first 16 games, and then go 7-2-1 in your last 10 games, you are obviously doing something right.

Life is pretty, pretty good.

So, with three days to enjoy their place in the hockey world, the Jets must know that the real challenge starts now, even as early as Saturday night against Ottawa. Scott Arniel has alluded to this a few times in the past few weeks. Being first means there are 31 teams behind you — and without a doubt, there is a target on your back.

As individuals and as a team, the Jets have put the rest of the league on notice. Monday’s game in Toronto certainly affirmed that. While Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck have garnered much of the attention, Mark Scheifele outplayed John Tavares and Kyle Connor outplayed Mitch Marner.

Those successes did not go unnoticed. And if this Winnipeg team is to maintain its place in the NHL, the stars are going to have to continue to dominate, night in and night out.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates with teammates centre Gabriel Vilardi (13) and left wing Kyle Connor (81) after scoring as Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) skates away during second period NHL action in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. Canadian Press

If that is truly the case, it is going to be a fun ride indeed.

The age-old saying, “With great power comes great responsibility,” is one that might apply to this hockey club. With great success now comes great expectations.