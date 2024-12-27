Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets off to a flying start this NHL season

By John Shannon Global News
Posted December 27, 2024 9:25 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets celebrate goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates with teammates Gabriel Vilardi (13) and Mark Scheifele (55) after scoring as Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) skates away during second period NHL action in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette . NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s hard to imagine the first 36 games of the Jets’ season going any better.

First in the Central.

First in the West.

First in the entire National Hockey League.

Oh sure, there was that two-week brain cramp with too many road games, but when you start the season with 15 wins in your first 16 games, and then go 7-2-1 in your last 10 games, you are obviously doing something right.

Life is pretty, pretty good.

So, with three days to enjoy their place in the hockey world, the Jets must know that the real challenge starts now, even as early as Saturday night against Ottawa.  Scott Arniel has alluded to this a few times in the past few weeks.  Being first means there are 31 teams behind you — and without a doubt, there is a target on your back.

Story continues below advertisement

As individuals and as a team, the Jets have put the rest of the league on notice.  Monday’s game in Toronto certainly affirmed that.  While Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck have garnered much of the attention, Mark Scheifele outplayed John Tavares and Kyle Connor outplayed Mitch Marner.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those successes did not go unnoticed. And if this Winnipeg team is to maintain its place in the NHL, the stars are going to have to continue to dominate, night in and night out.

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates with teammates centre Gabriel Vilardi (13) and left wing Kyle Connor (81) after scoring View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates with teammates centre Gabriel Vilardi (13) and left wing Kyle Connor (81) after scoring as Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) skates away during second period NHL action in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. Canadian Press
Trending Now

If that is truly the case, it is going to be a fun ride indeed.

The age-old saying, “With great power comes great responsibility,” is one that might apply to this hockey club.   With great success now comes great expectations.

Click to play video: 'Jets visit Rehabilitation Centre for Children'
Jets visit Rehabilitation Centre for Children
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices