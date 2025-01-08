ANALYSIS: Jets’ Hellebuyck reaches another milestone in stellar career

Over the course of his 10-year NHL career, there haven’t been too many easy nights for Connor Hellebuyck in goal.

The Winnipeg Jets goaltender’s accumulation of two Vezina Trophies — and perhaps a third this year — in unanimous fashion, and the statistical receipts to go with them, has been anything but a casual saunter down the mountain.

Moreover, in the parlance of ice fishing, one of Hellebuyck’s favourite pastimes, let’s just say victories, like walleyes, over his career haven’t exactly been jumping out of the hole.

So, it was fitting that on a night where the 31-year-old turned aside 26 of 28 shots in his club’s second straight victory over the plucky Nashville Predators to post his 300th career victory, Hellebuyck undoubtedly was challenged to earn it.

In fact, were it not for his stellar performance on Tuesday, the result could have been different, and win number 300 might have had to wait, yet again, for another night.

To this point, Hellebuyck has earned everything he’s received, and the Jets have been the prime beneficiary in what is unfolding as a Hall of Fame career right before our eyes. His 300th win Tuesday night was only the latest of his passing milestones in his goaltending career, including 500-plus appearances and more than 40 shutouts.

And in leading the league this year in every significant goaltending category, including wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts, there is no telling what is still to come for the Michigan product — other than, with six years remaining on his contract, whatever does comes next will assuredly be in a Winnipeg Jets jersey and with a 50 per cent chance of it happening before a home crowd.

Tuesday night, Hellebuyck earned the golden stick – emblematic of a goaltender’s 300th win in backstopping his team with another fine performance – but it didn’t come easy, just like most of the nights that led to Hellebuyck’s 299 previous victories.