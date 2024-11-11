Menu

Sports

Jets’ Hellebuyck named NHL’s first star of the week

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Hellebuyck was named first star after stopping 88 of the 89 shots he faced over three appearances as the Jets extended their winning streak to six games.

Hellebuyck’s goaltending helped the Jets become the first team in NHL history to win 14 of its first 15 games of a season.

The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as top goaltender, leads the league (minimum six games played) with 11 wins, a 1.83 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and three shutouts.

MacKinnon, the reigning Hart Trophy winner as league MVP, led the NHL with eight assists and nine points and tied for a league-best plus-6 rating across three games.

Luukkonen ranked second in the NHL with 86 saves (on 90 shots against), going 3-0-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and .956 save percentage.

John Shannon on the Jets: November 6

 

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

