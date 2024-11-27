ANALYSIS: A decade into his career, Jets’ Hellebuyck has eyes on the prize

By his own admission, the only trophy that Connor Hellebuyck truly cares about winning now — 10 years into his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets — is the Stanley Cup.

With respect to the two Vezina trophies he’s earned as the league’s top goaltender, including last year’s where he took 31 of the 32 first-place votes, it’s all about capturing the league’s top prize from here on out.

But based on his performance thus far this season, it might be difficult for the 31-year-old to avoid any additional individual accolades while at the same time potentially leading his team to the Holy Grail.

After making a season-high 43 saves Monday in a win over rival Minnesota, Hellebuyck now leads the league in wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts. In three of those four categories, he’s the runaway leader.

And while those numbers — should they remain consistent – would undoubtedly earn him a third Vezina, only this time unanimously, they are also exemplary enough to make him an early favourite for both the Hart Trophy and Lindsay Award.

You see, for as good as the Jets have been this season, none of it would be possible without Hellebuyck’s direct contribution. His efforts, more than anyone else’s, on the Jets this season have paced Winnipeg to the NHL’s penthouse.

Furthermore, with the USA’s roster for their 4 Nations Face-Off team set to be announced a week from Wednesday, expect Hellebuyck to not only be named to it, but also to find the inside track to the starting job in goal.

And sure, an international title would be a nice aside to what’s shaping up to be an incredible season for the Michigan product, there is really only one award, championship or trophy he cares to win, now 10 years into his NHL career – and that’s a cup named Stanley.