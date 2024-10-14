Menu

Sports

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named 1 of NHL’s 3 stars of the week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Sunday's game between the Jets and the Wild.
Utah Hockey Club right-wing Dylan Guenther, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Guenther paced the NHL with five goals across three games, all of which Utah was victorious in. Utah became the second franchise in league history to win its first three games, with the other being Vegas in 2017-18.

Guenther became the fifth player in NHL history to record multiple goals in each of a franchise’s first two games – and the first to achieve the feat since the NHL’s inaugural season (1917-18).

Hellebuyck stopped 81 of the 83 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 0.66 goals-against average, .976 save percentage and one shutout as the Jets have enjoyed a perfect start to the campaign.

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a Minnesota Wild shot during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a Minnesota Wild shot during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

The reigning Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy winner began 2024-25 with a 30‑save shutout – the 38th of his career – in a 6-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers last Wednesday.

Eichel led the NHL with six assists and seven points in three games to power the Golden Knights to their third straight 3-0-0 start to a season. He opened the campaign with four helpers in a 8-4 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche last Wednesday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

