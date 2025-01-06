ANALYSIS: Should Jets be concerned over mid-season stumble?

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have stumbled a bit into the midway point of their schedule.

But a disappointing start to a much-anticipated eight-game homestand should not overshadow what has still been a very strong overall first half.

I know the ‘here we go again’ feeling starting to emerge after the Jets followed up the New Year’s Eve loss in Colorado with an overtime defeat to Anaheim, and then Saturday’s lackluster 4-2 setback to Detroit.

Will this follow the path of the previous two seasons when Winnipeg roared out of the starting gates, but come January, the engine started to misfire?

There haven’t been too many games this season when special teams have worked against the Jets. Most of that success has been the result of the NHL’s most productive power play.

But for only the second time this season, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and company have been held off the sheet in back-to-back games. Now, you can’t include Colorado because Winnipeg didn’t have any cracks at it with the extra man advantage in that 5-2 loss.

So how much concern should there be over this current 0-2-1 slide?

Well, I would counter with balancing whatever level of angst there might be with the Jets’ established staples for success.

The best goaltender in the NHL. One of the best forward lines in the league. A power play that’s cashed in 26 of the first 41 games. Winnipeg’s record in those games is 22-4.

Despite the perplexing results of the past two games, the Jets have won most of those they’re supposed to. They’re 15-5-1 against the 16 teams currently below the playoff line. And Canada Life Centre remains among the most difficult for visiting teams to enjoy any type of success.

But the NHL always has and always will be governed by the mantra of ‘what have you done for me lately.’

So with that in mind, the Jets have opened the door to doubt.

The question now: How long will it take to restore confidence they remain the real deal?