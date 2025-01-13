Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman found dead in N.S. fire, police call death latest intimate partner violence case

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 8:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 instances of domestic violence on opposite sides of the country highlight need for support'
2 instances of domestic violence on opposite sides of the country highlight need for support
RELATED: 2 instances of domestic violence on opposite sides of the country highlight need for support – Jan 2, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Nova Scotia say a woman who was found dead in a house fire that appeared suspicious has deemed her death a case of intimate partner violence, charging a man with murder.

The Southwest Nova RCMP’s major crime unit said the fire started at around 3 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Anthony Avenue in Centreville. Six people were able to escape the home before first responders arrived and no one was injured, police said.

During the search, police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“From the initial information and evidence gathered, investigators believed that both the death and the fire were suspicious in nature,” police said.

Nova Scotia’s medical examiner’s office determined the woman’s death was the result of homicide. Police called her death “the result of intimate partner violence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hours later, officers put out a search for a 28-year-old man. Justin Joseph Benjamin was located on Highway 8 near Lequille and taken into custody.

Trending Now

Benjamin is facing a second-degree murder charge, arson and disregard to human life.

He remains in custody where he will appear in court on Monday.

“We encourage anyone experiencing, or at risk of, intimate partner violence to reach out. Support is available across Nova Scotia and can be accessed by dialing 211, calling the provincial toll-free line at 1-855-225-0220, or visiting Nova Scotia 211 online,” police said.

This marks the sixth known case of intimate partner violence that have resulted in deaths since October.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices