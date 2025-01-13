Woman found dead in N.S. fire, police call death latest intimate partner violence case

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia say a woman who was found dead in a house fire that appeared suspicious has deemed her death a case of intimate partner violence, charging a man with murder.

The Southwest Nova RCMP’s major crime unit said the fire started at around 3 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Anthony Avenue in Centreville. Six people were able to escape the home before first responders arrived and no one was injured, police said.

During the search, police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead inside the home.

“From the initial information and evidence gathered, investigators believed that both the death and the fire were suspicious in nature,” police said.

Nova Scotia’s medical examiner’s office determined the woman’s death was the result of homicide. Police called her death “the result of intimate partner violence.”

Hours later, officers put out a search for a 28-year-old man. Justin Joseph Benjamin was located on Highway 8 near Lequille and taken into custody.

Benjamin is facing a second-degree murder charge, arson and disregard to human life.

He remains in custody where he will appear in court on Monday.

“We encourage anyone experiencing, or at risk of, intimate partner violence to reach out. Support is available across Nova Scotia and can be accessed by dialing 211, calling the provincial toll-free line at 1-855-225-0220, or visiting Nova Scotia 211 online,” police said.

This marks the sixth known case of intimate partner violence that have resulted in deaths since October.