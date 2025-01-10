Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds say provinces now responsible for buying COVID vaccines

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 5:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winter viruses in full swing'
Winter viruses in full swing
RELATED: Winter viruses in full swing
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Public Health Agency of Canada says federal funding for COVID-19 vaccines will stop this year and the provinces and territories will be responsible for buying them, as well as determining the timing of the vaccinations.

The agency published the information online on Friday, along with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s COVID-19 vaccine guidance for 2025 through to the summer of 2026.

The advisory committee says seniors who are 80 years and older, residents of long-term care homes and people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should get two doses of COVID-19 vaccine per year.

Click to play video: 'RSV, influenza and COVID on the rise in Alberta'
RSV, influenza and COVID on the rise in Alberta
Trending Now

It also recommends that all adults 65 years and older, health-care workers and people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness should get one shot a year if they’ve previously been vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee says in all cases, the most up-to-date COVID vaccine should be used.

The guidance says that those who have never received a COVID-19 vaccine can get their first two-dose series anytime because the virus circulates throughout the year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices