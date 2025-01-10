Menu

Education

Opposition NDP criticizes Alberta government over potential school support worker strike

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 1:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Public, Sturgeon Public school support staff serve strike notice'
Edmonton Public, Sturgeon Public school support staff serve strike notice
WATCH ABOVE (From Jan. 9, 2025): Canadian Union of Public Employees members working for both Edmonton Public Schools and the Sturgeon Public School Division plan to serve strike notice. As Jasmine King explains, it's the second time this school year EPSB support staff have been at this point.
Alberta’s Opposition NDP is calling on the provincial government to act as thousands of education support workers prepare to walk off the job in Edmonton and some nearby communities.

More than 3,000 staff, from education assistants to cafeteria workers, employed by the Edmonton Public School Board and the Sturgeon Public School Division could hit picket lines on Monday, joining counterparts in Fort McMurray in demanding fair wages.

NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi says it is “unconscionable” for the province’s United Conservative Party government to underfund school boards.

Her comments come after Finance Minister Nate Horner accused the Canadian Union of Public Employees of misleading its members and the public and said no one should expect to earn a full-time salary for 10 months of part-time work.

Pancholi says those comments are an insult to education workers, and the UCP created the impasse by underfunding school boards.

CUPE Local 3550 president Mandy Lamoureux has said the average educational support worker in Alberta earns $34,500 per year.

Click to play video: 'CUPE warns of further school support worker strikes in Alberta'
CUPE warns of further school support worker strikes in Alberta
© 2025 The Canadian Press

