Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. parent calls for better school bus service as cancellations persist

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Cindy Taylor holds up a list detailing the number of bus cancellations in Enfield, N.S., this school year. View image in full screen
Cindy Taylor holds up a list detailing the number of bus cancellations in Enfield, N.S., this school year. Mitchell Bailey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A parent in Enfield, N.S., is voicing her frustration regarding frequent school bus cancellations in the area.

Cindy Taylor, a health-care worker in Halifax, said she’s had to leave her workplace early on several occasions — driving more than 300 kilometres in total this school year — to drive her son to and from school when his bus is cancelled.

“There’s people that are choosing between going to work themselves and getting their child to school so their child can get an education or they’re getting docked wages because they have to leave early all the time,” she said, adding that her son has missed five days of school this year due to cancellations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Taylor said she’s been keeping track of the cancellations, noting that 56 buses have been cancelled so far this school year. She said there were more cancellations in December 2024 than there were days of school.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In a statement provided to Global News, the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, which oversees busing in the region, said the school district is experiencing a bus driver shortage.

“We are actively trying to resolve the current transportation challenges and ensure that students receive reliable and consistent bus services,” the statement read.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices