N.S. parent calls for better school bus service as cancellations persist

A parent in Enfield, N.S., is voicing her frustration regarding frequent school bus cancellations in the area.

Cindy Taylor, a health-care worker in Halifax, said she’s had to leave her workplace early on several occasions — driving more than 300 kilometres in total this school year — to drive her son to and from school when his bus is cancelled.

“There’s people that are choosing between going to work themselves and getting their child to school so their child can get an education or they’re getting docked wages because they have to leave early all the time,” she said, adding that her son has missed five days of school this year due to cancellations.

Taylor said she’s been keeping track of the cancellations, noting that 56 buses have been cancelled so far this school year. She said there were more cancellations in December 2024 than there were days of school.

In a statement provided to Global News, the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, which oversees busing in the region, said the school district is experiencing a bus driver shortage.

“We are actively trying to resolve the current transportation challenges and ensure that students receive reliable and consistent bus services,” the statement read.

