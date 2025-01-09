Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Local curling team set to take on the world’s best in Italy

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 6:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Local curling team to represent Canada on world stage'
Local curling team to represent Canada on world stage
The University of Regina men's curling team is off to Italy to don the Canadian colours, as they strive to bring back the gold medal.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In under a week’s time, the University of Regina men’s curling team will be taking part in their first game of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The team qualified to represent Canada back in March of 2024 by dispatching the University of Dalhousie Tigers in the U Sports national championship final.

Trending Now

The video above dives into some of the competition that the team will go up against in the tournament.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices