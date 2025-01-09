Local curling team set to take on the world’s best in Italy

In under a week’s time, the University of Regina men’s curling team will be taking part in their first game of the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games.
The team qualified to represent Canada back in March of 2024 by dispatching the University of Dalhousie Tigers in the U Sports national championship final.
The video above dives into some of the competition that the team will go up against in the tournament.
