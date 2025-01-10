Menu

The Curator

Travel gear for your 2025 adventures

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 10, 2025 3:25 pm
1 min read
travel vacation luggage View image in full screen
It’s that time of year when snowbirds flock to sunnier skies.
It’s that time of year when snowbirds flock to sunnier skies. Whether you’re strolling through the streets of Barcelona or lounging on a Florida beach with a mimosa in hand, we’ve got the best gear to keep you organized and prepared for your journey to your dream vacation spot. Read on to discover our coveted travel finds.

 

lojel luggage
Lojel Cubo Fit
Is there anything better than high-quality luggage? The Cubo Fit from Lojel has a flat top opening and a functional, expansive body (who isn’t guilty of overpacking?). Get ready to turn heads at the airport with this minimally designed masterpiece.
$530 at Lojel
Story continues below advertisement

 

luggage organizers
Lojel Packing / Storage Kit (Set of 4)
Modularity is in, and there’s no better way to stay organized on your travels than with this versatile packing and storage kit from Lojel. Made from water-resistant material, you’ll never have to worry about disastrous leaks or spills again!
$65 at Lojel

 

TSA Approved Travel Toiletry Bags
These practical clear cosmetic bags are TSA approved and make it super easy to find your products while abroad. Affordable and chic, they’re a must-have for all your beauty and personal care essentials!
$17.99 on Amazon

 

luggage tag
Luggage Tag
Made from supple vegan leather, this luxurious little travel tag will elevate your travel gear and whole vacation ensemble. It’s all in the details.
$40 at Monos
Story continues below advertisement

 

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The BÉISics Duffle
Whether it’s for weekend trips or sleepovers, every girl on-the-go needs a spacious and functional duffle bag. This multi-purpose one from Béis has a removable shoulder strap, key leash, trolley passthrough, and a wipeable interior. This shade of pale pink is perfect for those who want both practicality and a pop of colour in their travel accessories.
$118 at BÉIS

 

Noise Cancelling Headphones
Noise cancelling headphones are an absolute travel essential for me, and this pair will give you 40 hours of continuous playtime. This immersive listening experience combines exceptional sound quality with the ability to block out distractions, making it perfect for long flights, train rides, or just tuning out the world while you relax.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Get lost in a good read with this thin, travel-friendly Kindle. Its portability and extensive library make it perfect for getting the most out of airport waiting time or long car rides. Plus, with the ability to carry millions of books in such a lightweight device, you’ll never run out of options. Ready to dive into your next favourite story, perhaps By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult?
$159.99 on Amazon (was $184.99)

 

Memory Foam Travel Pillow
You had me at memory foam! Everyone needs a cushy travel pillow to dream easy with. Long flights just turned into extra beauty sleep with this must-have travel essential.
$16.99 on Amazon

 

Memory Foam Eye Mask
This eye mask is a must-have for long flights. Made from memory foam, it’ll give you the ideal amount of softness for ultra relaxation while you drift into sleep.
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggie Bites
Never forget the airplane snacks! I’ve starting the new year on a health-kick and can’t get enough of this guilt-free option from Nature’s Garden. Packed with probiotics, they’re a delicious way to support your gut health while indulging in a sweet treat.
$28.99 on Amazon

