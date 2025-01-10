Travel gear for your 2025 adventures

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year when snowbirds flock to sunnier skies. Whether you’re strolling through the streets of Barcelona or lounging on a Florida beach with a mimosa in hand, we’ve got the best gear to keep you organized and prepared for your journey to your dream vacation spot. Read on to discover our coveted travel finds.

Lojel Cubo Fit Is there anything better than high-quality luggage? The Cubo Fit from Lojel has a flat top opening and a functional, expansive body (who isn’t guilty of overpacking?). Get ready to turn heads at the airport with this minimally designed masterpiece. $530 at Lojel

Lojel Packing / Storage Kit (Set of 4) Modularity is in, and there’s no better way to stay organized on your travels than with this versatile packing and storage kit from Lojel. Made from water-resistant material, you’ll never have to worry about disastrous leaks or spills again! $65 at Lojel

TSA Approved Travel Toiletry Bags These practical clear cosmetic bags are TSA approved and make it super easy to find your products while abroad. Affordable and chic, they’re a must-have for all your beauty and personal care essentials! $17.99 on Amazon

Luggage Tag Made from supple vegan leather, this luxurious little travel tag will elevate your travel gear and whole vacation ensemble. It’s all in the details. $40 at Monos

The BÉISics Duffle Whether it’s for weekend trips or sleepovers, every girl on-the-go needs a spacious and functional duffle bag. This multi-purpose one from Béis has a removable shoulder strap, key leash, trolley passthrough, and a wipeable interior. This shade of pale pink is perfect for those who want both practicality and a pop of colour in their travel accessories. $118 at BÉIS

Noise Cancelling Headphones Noise cancelling headphones are an absolute travel essential for me, and this pair will give you 40 hours of continuous playtime. This immersive listening experience combines exceptional sound quality with the ability to block out distractions, making it perfect for long flights, train rides, or just tuning out the world while you relax. $49.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Get lost in a good read with this thin, travel-friendly Kindle. Its portability and extensive library make it perfect for getting the most out of airport waiting time or long car rides. Plus, with the ability to carry millions of books in such a lightweight device, you’ll never run out of options. Ready to dive into your next favourite story, perhaps By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult? $159.99 on Amazon (was $184.99)

Memory Foam Travel Pillow You had me at memory foam! Everyone needs a cushy travel pillow to dream easy with. Long flights just turned into extra beauty sleep with this must-have travel essential. $16.99 on Amazon

Memory Foam Eye Mask This eye mask is a must-have for long flights. Made from memory foam, it’ll give you the ideal amount of softness for ultra relaxation while you drift into sleep. $19.99 on Amazon

Nature's Garden Probiotic Yoggie Bites Never forget the airplane snacks! I’ve starting the new year on a health-kick and can’t get enough of this guilt-free option from Nature’s Garden. Packed with probiotics, they’re a delicious way to support your gut health while indulging in a sweet treat. $28.99 on Amazon

