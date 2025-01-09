Ontario reaches ‘tipping point’ with more than 81K people experiencing homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s homelessness crisis is “at a tipping point,” the group representing most of the province’s municipalities is warning, as the recorded number of homeless people ticks towards 100,000.

A new report released by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario points to massive growth in the number of people experiencing homelessness, particularly in the southern parts of the province, and demands action from the Ford government.

According to the municipal association’s numbers, more than 81,000 people in Ontario experienced homelessness last year. That’s an increase of 51 per cent compared with the roughly 53,000 people recorded in 2016 and a 25 per cent increase since 2022.

Roughly half the number of people recorded as homeless in Ontario last year were categorized as experiencing chronic homelessness, meaning they had either been homeless several times or for a prolonged period of time.

AMO said the report is evidence massive change is needed in how the Ford government handles homelessness and housing more generally.

“Municipalities have stepped in to address homelessness in their communities despite limited resources,” a handout from AMO explained.

“The provincial and federal governments have not done their part.”

The municipal association estimates local governments have spent $2.1 billion on homelessness and housing, funding that is generally drawn from property tax revenues.

“Recent provincial investments in homelessness are appreciated but inadequate,” the association said, citing a $50-million grant announced last year as just three per cent of the total funds spent locally on homelessness.

The Ford government has faced repeated calls from the mayors of big cities and the Association of Municipalities to fundamentally re-evaluate its approach to homelessness and housing.

In particular, local leaders have called for a new cabinet minister to oversee a co-ordinated approach that encompasses housing, mental health, addictions and other contributing factors.

After months of pressure, Ontario announced its solution to homelessness encampments at the end of last year.

The government is promising funds to help with homelessness programs, as well as new powers for police and a threat to local service managers who fail to deal with homeless sites in their cities.

The bill — which has not yet passed — is set to strengthen penalties for people who repeatedly break trespass laws and allow police and provincial offences officers to ticket or arrest people using illegal drugs in public, with penalties of up to $10,000 or six months in jail.

It also comes with an extra $75.5 million for homelessness prevention programs, including $50 million for affordable housing, $20 million to expand shelter capacity and $5.5 million to top up the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit to immediately free up emergency shelter spaces.

–with files from The Canadian Press