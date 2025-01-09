Woman’s death at Mahone Bay, N.S. home was intimate partner violence, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia have confirmed that the deaths of two people found in a home in Mahone Bay this week were the result of intimate partner violence.

The news comes as the province grapples with an increasing number of similar incidents — with advocates calling for more action and government vowing to make a difference.

RCMP said they were called to a well-being check of two people at home on Long Hill Road on Sunday.

“Responding officers found the remains of a 60-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man in the home,” RCMP said in a Thursday update.

The case was initially treated as suspicious deaths until the medical examiner’s office completed their investigation.

“(The) investigation has determined that the woman’s death was a result of homicide and that the man, who died as a result of self-inflicted wounds, was responsible for the woman’s death. This incident was the result of intimate partner violence,” RCMP said.

On Monday, a neighbour of the couple told Global News they were good friends who he and his wife spent time with often.

“We hung out with them quite a bit and they’re great. They were great people,” said Pat Smith.

“I just can’t believe … I can’t believe that this happened.”

A number of intimate partner violence cases have rocked the province in recent months. On New Year’s Eve, a woman and her father were shot and killed in Halifax, before her boyfriend died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The province’s justice minister, Becky Druhan, said Wednesday that the provincial government is working to increase awareness about support for those experiencing intimate partner violence.

“People need to understand that they’re not alone, and that resources are available,” she said.

“We actually today have started to increase public awareness. And so folks will start to see more advertisements and information shared about those resources on how to access those resources if you or someone that you know is experiencing intimate partner violence.”

Meanwhile, support groups like Adsum House, are calling for more action — saying on social media that government has invested millions in research, reports and recommendations, but has “been slow and selective in addressing their findings.”

Anyone experiencing intimate partner violence can call 911 in the case of an emergency. Support is available in Nova Scotia by dialing 211, calling the provincial toll-free line at 1-855-225-0220, or visiting Nova Scotia 211 online. You can access support anonymously.