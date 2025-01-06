Nova Scotia RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in Mahone Bay

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 1:05 p.m., Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a request for a well-being check at a home in Mahone Bay.
Mounties say responding officers found the remains of two adults inside the home.
They say the deaths are being treated as suspicious and the two people were known to each other.
They say there is no evidence to suggest any risk to the public.
Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.
