Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in Mahone Bay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2025 7:24 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a request for a well-being check at a home in Mahone Bay.

Mounties say responding officers found the remains of two adults inside the home.

They say the deaths are being treated as suspicious and the two people were known to each other.

They say there is no evidence to suggest any risk to the public.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

