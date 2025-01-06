Nova Scotia RCMP investigating two suspicious deaths in Mahone Bay

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:05 p.m., Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a request for a well-being check at a home in Mahone Bay.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mounties say responding officers found the remains of two adults inside the home.

They say the deaths are being treated as suspicious and the two people were known to each other.

They say there is no evidence to suggest any risk to the public.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.