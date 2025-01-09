Public awareness being increased in N.S. after killings linked to intimate partner violence

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s justice minister says the provincial government is working to increase awareness about support for those experiencing intimate partner violence.

This comes after four women — and one victim’s father — have died at the hands of their partners over the past three months in the province.

“People need to understand that they’re not alone, and that resources are available,” said Minister Becky Druhan.

“We actually today have started to increase public awareness. And so folks will start to see more advertisements and information shared about those resources on how to access those resources if you or someone that you know is experiencing intimate partner violence.”

She says the province is actively working with community groups and different levels of government on what she calls a “coordinated approach.”

Meanwhile, support groups like Adsum House, are calling for more action — saying on social media that government has invested millions in research, reports and recommendations, but has “been slow and selective in addressing their findings.”

If you or anyone know you know are in immediate danger, call 911.

A list of resources for those experiencing intimate partner violence:

Bryony House in Halifax.

Shelters for women and their children experiencing violence.

Shelter Nova Scotia for emergency shelter for men.

KidsHelpPhone.ca for children or teenagers.

If you need crisis services, please call or text 211 or toll free 1-855-466-4994.