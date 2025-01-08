Manitoba expert discusses the criminal cycle of high-risk offenders

Release, re-offend, re-arrest and repeat. It’s the cycle for many high-risk offenders, including one man with a lengthy criminal record who was released from Headingley Correctional Centre this week.
Winnipeg police say 52-year-old Marcel Hank Charlette is a high risk to reoffend against all men, women and children.
Get breaking National news
Lawyer Christopher Gamby, who is also the communications director for The Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba, says courts do what they can to sentence offenders appropriately.
“Locking people up on an indeterminable sentence is not something our society should take lightly and it should be reserved for specific cases where it’s absolutely necessary for the protection and safety of the public in my respective view,” Gamby said.
Watch the report for the full story.
- Daughter of woman who Edmonton police say was victim of intimate partner homicide calls for change
- Russian-Montrealer sentenced in U.S. for illegal electronics exports to help Putin’s war
- B.C. woman banned from midwifery charged in infant’s death
- ‘A horror film’: Eyewitness describes fatal stabbing of 16-year-old outside Halifax mall
Comments