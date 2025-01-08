Menu

Crime

Manitoba expert discusses the criminal cycle of high-risk offenders

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 8:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The revolving door of high-risk offenders'
The revolving door of high-risk offenders
WATCH: Release, re-offend, re-arrest and repeat. It's the cycle for many high risk offenders. Teagan Rasche looks at why they're being released when they're a risk to the public.
Release, re-offend, re-arrest and repeat. It’s the cycle for many high-risk offenders, including one man with a lengthy criminal record who was released from Headingley Correctional Centre this week.

Winnipeg police say 52-year-old Marcel Hank Charlette is a high risk to reoffend against all men, women and children.

Lawyer Christopher Gamby, who is also the communications director for The Criminal Defence Lawyers Association of Manitoba, says courts do what they can to sentence offenders appropriately.

“Locking people up on an indeterminable sentence is not something our society should take lightly and it should be reserved for specific cases where it’s absolutely necessary for the protection and safety of the public in my respective view,” Gamby said.

Watch the report for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

