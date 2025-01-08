Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Terrorist threat to Canada ‘has rarely been higher,’ report says

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 5:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'ISIS resurgence fuelled by youth recruitment'
ISIS resurgence fuelled by youth recruitment
WATCH: Seemingly defeated in 2019, ISIS is making a comeback. Jeff Semple reports – Nov 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The terrorist threat in Canada “has rarely been higher,” according to a report released on Wednesday in the aftermath of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans.

“The bottom line: Terrorism in Canada is on the rise,” said the study, which found a “statistically significant” surge in terrorism charges between 2007 and 2024.

The number of charges is “an important indicator” of the threat, since terrorism arrests often stem from foiled attack plots, the Ottawa firm Insight Threat Intelligence wrote.

“Across the board, terrorism attacks and charges have increased in this country over the last 18 years.”

Most of the 73 charges during that period involved “religiously motivated” terrorists, specifically followers of “jihadist groups” like the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

“However, over the last four years, there has been an increase in diversity of motivation, with ideologically motivated individuals also being charged with terrorism offences,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The report blamed “a volatile mix of geopolitical tensions and growing radicalization across ideological lines” for the increase in attacks and charges.

Click to play video: 'Feds reveal security failures that allowed Toronto terror suspects into Canada'
Feds reveal security failures that allowed Toronto terror suspects into Canada

The RCMP has disrupted a series of terrorist plots over the past two years by supporters of ISIS, the terrorist group that controlled parts of Iraq and Syria until 2019.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Among them was a planned bombing at a pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill, and a conspiracy to attack Pride Month events in Calgary.

A father and son were charged over a foiled attack in Toronto, and a Pakistani student was arrested in Quebec while allegedly on his way to the U.S. to conduct a mass shooting at a Jewish centre.

Yet another Toronto youth was arrested on a terrorism peace bond in December, according to the RCMP. He was scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s 2023 visit to Ontario. On Jan. 1, the alleged ISIS supporter used a truck to mow down victims on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 14.

In an appeal posted on X on Tuesday, the RCMP asked Canadians “to report any information which could be pertinent to the FBI’s investigation.”

Terrorism charges in Canada by motivation, 2007-2018. View image in full screen
Terrorism charges in Canada by motivation, 2007-2018. Insight Threat Intelligence

A Global News investigation in November linked ISIS to a surging number of cases across Canada since 2023. Many involved youths, including minors as young as 15.

But in its report on Canadian terrorism charges, Insight Threat Intelligence said most successful attacks during the years it examined were carried out by those with ideological or mixed motives.

Trending Now

Supporters of misogynist Incel and far-right ideologies have conducted several killings in Canada, while a gunman who stormed Edmonton city hall last year left a manifesto about everything from water quality to Gaza.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have seen a statistically significant rise in the number of charges along with an increase in the number of terrorist attacks and people killed in those attacks,” the report said.

“However, it’s clear that Canada’s counter-terrorism police are far better at disrupting religiously-motivated terrorism than ideologically motivated terrorism.”

Co-authored by former Canadian Security Intelligence Service analyst Jessica Davis, the report said that was a result of “preconceived notions of what constituted terrorism in Canada.”

“It likely also has to do with international cooperation and intelligence sharing, priorities of our allies, lead intelligence, and the very nature of the threat.”

Insight acknowledged its figures did not account for Canadians charged outside the country, such as Adulrahman El Bahnasawy and Mohammed Khalifa, Toronto-area residents who were both convicted in the U.S.

“Canadians have frequently been arrested in the United States, Canada, as well as other countries such as Syria, Kenya, and Kuwait,” the report said.

Click to play video: 'FBI believe New Orleans attacker acted alone despite ISIS connection'
FBI believe New Orleans attacker acted alone despite ISIS connection

The Canadian government’s official terrorist threat level has remained at “medium” for over a decade, meaning an attack “could occur.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the RCMP joined its partners in the Five Eyes alliance in warning about “a rising prominence of young people and minors in counter-terrorism cases over the last few years.”

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices