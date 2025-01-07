Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Eby says there ‘will be affordable social housing’ in Kits neighbourhood, despite pushback

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 6:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘This is frustrating’: B.C. premier says about supportive housing in Kitsilano'
‘This is frustrating’: B.C. premier says about supportive housing in Kitsilano
WATCH: B.C. Premier David Eby said that despite what has happened in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver when a supportive housing development was challenged, he said there will be affordable social housing in that neighbourhood.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby said he is frustrated about a supportive housing project in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

In December, the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled that a law passed by the provincial government to stave off opposition to the project was unconstitutional.

The B.C. government adopted the law in 2023 at the City of Vancouver’s request to push through the development, which would be 12-storeys high on Arbutus Street with units open to low-income residents and those needing support services.

However, the Kitsilano Coalition for Children and Family Safety has been battling the project for years, saying it’s too big and in the wrong location as it’s across from an elementary school.

“This is frustrating,” Eby said on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to build housing for people. Everybody in British Columbia knows there’s a housing crisis. They see the people in the streets. They see that providing affordable housing with supports for people as part of the response to this.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. government changes legislation to push through Kitsilano social housing project'
B.C. government changes legislation to push through Kitsilano social housing project

Eby said it has been four years and there still hasn’t been a shovel in the ground. He said the province’s lawyers are looking into what to do next.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“But what is not up for discussion is that there will be affordable social housing in that neighbourhood,” he added.

Trending Now

“We will ensure that every neighbourhood and every community does its part in terms of responding to the housing crisis.”

Karen Finnan with the Kitsilano Coalition for Children and Family Safety said they are not opposed to having supportive housing in the neighbourhood.

“We remain open to B.C. Housing, the province coming to us with an alternative plan for this site,” she said.

“We will support a plan that is safe for the neighbourhood and ideally is something that will further the lives and the recovery of the people that live in this building.”

Story continues below advertisement

Construction had originally been scheduled to begin in 2022.

“We have to deliver housing,” Eby said. “We have to be able to do it faster. If we built that housing four years ago, it would have been way cheaper than it will be when we have to build it after we’ve resolved all the issues related to this court decision.

“And that means less housing overall for everyone and the housing is still going to get built. So I’m encouraging the Housing Minister to find ways to expedite housing approval across the province.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices