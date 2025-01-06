Crews battle blaze at vacant Point Douglas church

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in less than a year, a vacant Euclid Avenue church went up in flames Monday night.

Crews arrived just after 6 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building and have been battling it throughout the evening.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They are expected to be there for much of the night and are using an aerial truck to fight it.

The cold temperatures are causing challenging conditions for firefighters, with the area around the scene being covered with ice and slippery. Road closures in the area will remain in place until work is completed at the scene.

The church was previously damaged in a fire back in June of 2024 and had previous damage from fires at a neighbouring Main Street building in 2021 and 2023.