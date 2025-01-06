Menu

Fire

Crews battle blaze at vacant Point Douglas church

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 10:55 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service badge.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service badge. Global News File
For the second time in less than a year, a vacant Euclid Avenue church went up in flames Monday night.

Crews arrived just after 6 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building and have been battling it throughout the evening.

They are expected to be there for much of the night and are using an aerial truck to fight it.

The cold temperatures are causing challenging conditions for firefighters, with the area around the scene being covered with ice and slippery. Road closures in the area will remain in place until work is completed at the scene.

The church was previously damaged in a fire back in June of 2024 and had previous damage from fires at a neighbouring Main Street building in 2021 and 2023.

