Homicide suspected after body found at site of Surrey house fire

Police in Surrey, B.C., say homicide investigators have taken over the case of a body found after a fire was put out at an abandoned house over the weekend.

Police say the death of man whose body was found inside the house in the 9800 block 138th Street is being treated as suspicious and the homicide investigation team has taken over the investigation.

Emergency responders attended the house fire around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Investigators have been canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Police are urging anyone with information about the death to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.