Surrey border jumper allegedly stole truck in Washington

New video has emerged of the arrest of an alleged border jumper, accused of driving a pickup truck through B.C.’s Pacific Crossing on Sunday morning.

Surrey police responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. when Canada Border Service Agency officers reported a white truck with Washington plates barrelling through the crossing.

Police caught up with the vehicle about 15 minutes later, after it was spotted driving erratically into oncoming traffic.

0:58 Suspected border jumper arrested in Surrey

The driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, was arrested.

“We have subsequently learned that a white pickup truck was stolen out of Blaine,” Surrey police spokesperson Ian MacDonald told Global News.

“He’s an American citizen so we’re going to let that process play out.”

MacDonald said the suspect has been turned over to the Canada Border Service Agency, which is leading the investigation.

It remains unclear what the man’s motive was, or whether he has already been deported to the U.S.

No one was hurt, but a number of vehicles were damaged in the incident.

-With files from Rumina Daya