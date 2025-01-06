Menu

Crime

Surrey border jumper allegedly stole truck in Washington

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 9:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New video, details on border jumper in Surrey'
New video, details on border jumper in Surrey
WATCH: New video and information have emerged about the alleged border jumper who drove his pickup truck with Washington state plates through the Pacific Border crossing on Sunday morning. Rumina Daya reports.
New video has emerged of the arrest of an alleged border jumper, accused of driving a pickup truck through B.C.’s Pacific Crossing on Sunday morning.

Surrey police responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. when Canada Border Service Agency officers reported a white truck with Washington plates barrelling through the crossing.

Police caught up with the vehicle about 15 minutes later, after it was spotted driving erratically into oncoming traffic.

Click to play video: 'Suspected border jumper arrested in Surrey'
Suspected border jumper arrested in Surrey

The driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have subsequently learned that a white pickup truck was stolen out of Blaine,” Surrey police spokesperson Ian MacDonald told Global News.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He’s an American citizen so we’re going to let that process play out.”

MacDonald said the suspect has been turned over to the Canada Border Service Agency, which is leading the investigation.

It remains unclear what the man’s motive was, or whether he has already been deported to the U.S.

No one was hurt, but a number of vehicles were damaged in the incident.

-With files from Rumina Daya

