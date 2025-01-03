Menu

Sports

Calgary Wild name Lydia Bedford as soccer’s team’s 1st head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2025 3:33 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Wild women's pro soccer team announced Lydia Bedford to be its first head coach in Calgary, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. View image in full screen
The Calgary Wild women's pro soccer team announced Lydia Bedford to be its first head coach in Calgary, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Wild women’s pro soccer team has named Lydia Bedford the team’s first head coach.

The Wild are part of the six-team Northern Super League starting its inaugural season in April.

Bedford was manager of Leicester City’s women’s team and also a former assistant manager of Arsenal’s women.

The 37-year-old from England was coach of Brentford’s men’s under-18 men’s team last season, which made her among few women to hold a coaching job within a Premier League club.

Local soccer stars sign with Calgary’s Wild FC

The Wild have signed several players so far, including three Calgarians, Afghan-Canadian Farkhunda Muhtaj and three-time Olympian Meikayla Moore of New Zealand.

Calgarian and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey is among the investors in the Wild, which will play out of McMahon Stadium.

Calgary Wild FC fills key executive positions for Alberta’s first professional women’s soccer league
© 2025 The Canadian Press

