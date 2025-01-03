Man found dead in Porters Lake, N.S. home after RCMP respond to call for distressed person

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Halifax area say a 30-year-old man was found dead inside a home after a lengthy standoff.

Officers were first called to the home on West Porters Lake Road in Porters Lake, N.S., at around 4 a.m. Thursday. It was reported a man was in distress and was believed to be armed.

Members of the RCMP, the crisis negotiation team, the emergency response team and police dog services all attended.

“Officers made several attempts to contact the man but he did not respond. No one else was inside the home at the time,” RCMP said in a Friday release.

The road was closed for a while and power was shut down to the area as part of the response.

Police eventually obtained a warrant and entered the home, where they found the man dead.

“The man’s death is not believed to be suspicious,” RCMP wrote.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

According to RCMP, the investigation into the case is ongoing.

A spokesperson from the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), which investigates all serious incidents involving police, confirmed to Global News that RCMP reached out to them.

However, SiRT determined the case does not meet its mandate because the death was “not the result of actions from a police officer.”