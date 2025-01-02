Man struck by bus near Metrotown, left with ‘life-altering injuries’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been left with life-altering injuries after he was struck by a transit bus near Metrotown on Thursday.

The collision happened on Central Boulevard, shortly before 2 p.m.

A bus could be seen stopped at the scene midway through a left-hand turn as it exited the Metrotown bus loop.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was rushed to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The stretch of Central Boulevard separates the Metrotown Mall and bus loop from the Metrotown SkyTrain station, the second busiest station in TransLink’s network.

In November, the mall’s head of security called on the city to improve the busy crossing, warning the intersection could be the scene of a serious collision.

An elevated pedestrian walkway that once connected the mall to the SkyTrain was disconnected in 2016 when TransLink upgraded the Metrotown Station, but remains standing.