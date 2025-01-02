Menu

Crime

Woman charged with impaired driving after ‘falling asleep’ at McDonald’s drive-thru

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 2:39 pm
1 min read
A Halifax-area woman was arrested for impaired driving at a McDonald’s drive-thru just hours after ringing in the new year with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, according to RCMP.

Police said officers were called to the fast food restaurant on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S. just before 3:30 a.m.

“The caller reported that the driver of a Hyundai Sonata had bumped into the building and was now falling asleep behind the wheel,” RCMP wrote in a Thursday release.

According to RCMP, an officer was already in the drive-thru line ahead of the vehicle. That officer, along with others who responded to the call, “determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.”

A 28-year-old woman was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and was later released to the care of a family member. She is scheduled to appear in court in March.

