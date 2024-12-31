Rare cougar sighting reported in urban Vancouver neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A rare cougar sighting has been reported in Vancouver’s urban Dunbar neighbourhood.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says in a statement that the big cat was reported on Dec. 26 around Blenheim Street between 26th and 36th Avenues.

It’s far from wilderness areas but close to Pacific Spirit Regional Park, which is bounded by busy neighbourhoods and the Georgia Strait.

The statement says a witness was driving when they saw the animal and it did not exhibit any “threatening or aggressive behaviour.”

The service says no further sightings have been reported, and anyone who sees the animal in the area should contact authorities immediately.

A December 2023 review of cougar management in B.C. says the species is prevalent across southern parts of the province, and the Lower Mainland has an estimated population of up to 650, although their primary range stops short of Metro Vancouver.

Cougar populations are estimated to reach 1,100 and beyond in areas such as Vancouver Island, the Thompsons, Kootenays or Cariboo regions.

Cougars are good swimmers and earlier this year, a sighting on Bowen Island prompted its municipal government to warn residents.

In June, Canada rugby sevens captain Olivia Apps suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a cougar in Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says cougars occasionally pass through urban settings but are “generally very secretive,” and residents should be cautious about letting dogs and cats outdoors especially at night.

The SPCA also says that people should stay calm, maintain eye contact and make loud noises to dissuade an attack if they encounter a cougar.