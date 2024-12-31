Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Crews battling huge fire in Telegraph Cove, part of boardwalk lost

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
A look at the fire in Telegraph Cove on New Year's Eve. View image in full screen
A look at the fire in Telegraph Cove on New Year's Eve. Port McNeill Fire and Rescue Services
Fire crews are battling a huge blaze in Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island.

The situation is still developing so the extent of the damage is unknown at this time but Port McNeill Fire and Rescue Services confirms that part of the boardwalk have been lost.

They are asking everyone to stay out of Telegraph Cove while crews are working.

The fire department said people are going down to watch and it is hindering crews’ efforts to extinguish the fire.

Click to play video: 'Rare white orca spotted near Telegraph Creek'
Rare white orca spotted near Telegraph Creek
Telegraph Cove is a small community on eastern Vancouver Island, located south of Port Hardy.

It is known for its whale-watching opportunities and eco-tourism.

More to come.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

