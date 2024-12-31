Crews battling huge fire in Telegraph Cove, part of boardwalk lost

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are battling a huge blaze in Telegraph Cove on Vancouver Island.

The situation is still developing so the extent of the damage is unknown at this time but Port McNeill Fire and Rescue Services confirms that part of the boardwalk have been lost.

They are asking everyone to stay out of Telegraph Cove while crews are working.

The fire department said people are going down to watch and it is hindering crews’ efforts to extinguish the fire.

Telegraph Cove is a small community on eastern Vancouver Island, located south of Port Hardy.

It is known for its whale-watching opportunities and eco-tourism.

More to come.