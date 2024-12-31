Quebec heritage site, former home of renowned artist, destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec heritage site on the Island of Montreal that was the former home of a renowned artist has been destroyed in a fire.

A Montreal fire department spokesperson says it took some 40 firefighters about five hours to extinguish the blaze that began Sunday night at the vacant residence in the on-island suburb of Kirkland.

The former home and studio belonged to Charles Daudelin, a well-known sculptor and painter whose art has been displayed in Ottawa, Quebec, Montreal, Charlottetown and Paris.

Fire department spokesperson Émilie Barbeau-Charlebois says the cause of the fire is undetermined but there is nothing to suggest it was criminal in nature.

Kirkland records show that the owners were seeking permission to demolish the building in October 2022; however, the province announced its intention to designate it as a heritage site soon afterward.

Story continues below advertisement

Culture Minister Mathieu Lacombe described the 1950s-era home and its studio in a December 2022 news release as “important witnesses to the cultural heritage of Quebec.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In response to questions about the fire, Lacombe’s office said late Monday that it was in contact with authorities in Kirkland and was “following the situation closely.”

“Since the classification of the site, the Department of Culture and Communications has accompanied and supported the owners so that the work required to preserve the building is carried out and that an expansion and restoration project for the Maison Charles-Daudelin can ensure the sustainability of this exceptional property,” Lacombe’s office said in an email.

Built beginning in 1951 and later enlarged, the flat-roofed, cedar-clad building, as well as its stand-alone studio, was Daudelin’s home and workplace for some 50 years until his death in 2001.

“(The home) as well as the workshop eloquently respond to the evolution of the artist’s needs throughout his career,” reads the heritage listing, which praised the building’s architecture and division of its interior spaces.

“The abundant windows of the house and workshop offer views onto the gardens, which creates close links between the living and creative spaces, both inside and outside the buildings,” it continued.

The building and land were last valued at just over $2 million, Montreal property records show. On Monday, only a twisted frame remained.

Story continues below advertisement

Daudelin was born in Granby, Que., in 1920 but moved to Montreal to study in his late teens. His long career included painting, sculpting, goldsmithing and ceramics. His creations and public art were found in a number of prominent public places, including the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, the Montreal courthouse, and Place des Arts. One of his fountains was erected outside Charlottetown’s legislature, while another is found at Place du Québec in Paris.

He was named a grand officer of the Order of Quebec in 1998.