Witnesses sought after burning object left outside Penticton RCMP detachment

Police are seeking witnesses to an arson outside the Penticton, B.C., RCMP detachment on Christmas Day.

In a media release, RCMP said someone set fire to an item outside the detachment shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The fire caused “limited property damage” before it was extinguished, and no one was hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.