Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought after burning object left outside Penticton RCMP detachment

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 6:07 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating an arson after someone left a flaming object outside their Penticton detachment on Christmas Day. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating an arson after someone left a flaming object outside their Penticton detachment on Christmas Day. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are seeking witnesses to an arson outside the Penticton, B.C., RCMP detachment on Christmas Day.

In a media release, RCMP said someone set fire to an item outside the detachment shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Penticton Chamber reacts to ongoing crime issues'
Penticton Chamber reacts to ongoing crime issues
Trending Now

The fire caused “limited property damage” before it was extinguished, and no one was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices