Theodore tops list of most popular baby names in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Baby names in Canada continue to reflect a blend of classic choices and evolving trends, with popular options still holding strong across the provinces.

Nova Scotia parents favoured timeless baby names in 2024, with Theodore topping the list of most popular baby names in the province, as revealed by the Nova Scotia Registry of Vital Statistics.

Other popular names included Charlotte, which remained a perennial favourite, landing in the top 10 alongside names like Olivia, William and Levi.

This year, 7,154 births were registered in the province. Notably, newer names like Hazel gained traction, while long-standing favorites such as Lucas and Owen made a comeback.

Top 10 baby names in Nova Scotia

Theodore William Jack Noah Charlotte Amelia Oliver Bejamin Olivia Levi

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Other popular names in their list included Isla, Owen, Hazel, Sophie, Ivy, Sophia, Sadie, Lucas, Henry and Ava.

Story continues below advertisement

When the province began formally registering births in 1864, Mary and John were the most popular names.

Meanwhile in Ontario, Olivia and Noah once again secured their places at the top of the charts. For girls, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophie were among the favorites, while Theodore climbed to third place for boys, reflecting a rising trend shared with Nova Scotia.

While the provincial lists show consistency year after year, regions across Canada have their own variations, adding a splash of colour to Canada’s next generation of names.