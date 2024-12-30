Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plane with ‘suspected landing gear issue’ moved after rough Halifax landing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Airplane incident causes disruption, rattles passengers at Halifax Stanfield International Airport'
Airplane incident causes disruption, rattles passengers at Halifax Stanfield International Airport
Air Canada flight 2259 from St. John's to Halifax started out normal but ended in drama. As Global's Angela Capobianco reports, the incident is still under investigation but passengers on the flight were left rattled and flights entering and leaving Halifax Stanfield international airport were disrupted for 90 minutes on Dec. 28 while emergency responders were on the scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A plane that experienced a rough landing, which sparked flames at the Halifax airport, has now been moved and the runway is back in operation.

The Air Canada Express flight operated by PAL Airlines arrived from St. John’s, N.L. Saturday night and attempted to land at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said late Saturday that the plane experienced a “suspected landing gear issue” after arrival and was unable to reach the terminal.

He said none of the 73 passengers or crew was injured.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an incident involving a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which one passenger described as a rough landing that sparked flames. View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an incident involving a plane at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which one passenger described as a rough landing that sparked flames. COURTESY: Steve Mahar

A passenger, Steve Mahar, said the severity of the situation became clear when the cabin began filling up with smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

“For a moment, that felt really unusual then you could feel that left side drop, which is when the landing gear completely gave way and the left side of the plane was gliding on the tarmac on the engine,” he said.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“So sparks were flying. You could just see it outside the window. Then the sparks became flames and then sort of in the moment it felt like slow motion.”

In a Monday statement, a Halifax airport spokesperson said the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) had completed its review of the area as of Sunday night and had given its approval for the aircraft’s removal.

“We assisted our airline partners in safely relocating the aircraft,” wrote communications manager, Leah Batstone, in an email to Global News.

“The runway was inspected and reopened today (Dec. 30) at 10:15 a.m. Both runways are now available for regular flight operations.”

The TSB continues to investigate.

— with a file from Global News’ Angela Capobianco

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices