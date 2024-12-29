Runway at Halifax airport resumes regular operations after airplane landing incident

An aircraft incident at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night.
Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase says at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines arriving from St. John’s, N.L., experienced an incident upon landing.
Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick says the plane experienced a “suspected landing gear issue” after arrival Saturday night and the aircraft was unable to reach the terminal and the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus.
Fitzpatrick says nobody on board was injured, but a spokesperson from the Nova Scotia RCMP, who responded to the incident alongside paramedics, says minor injuries were reported.
Chase says flight operations were suspended after the incident while waiting for clearance that airfield operations could continue, and one of the airport’s runways has since resumed regular operations.
The cause of the incident is unknown and pending investigation.
