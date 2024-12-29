Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Runway at Halifax airport resumes regular operations after airplane landing incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2024 8:52 am
1 min read
A worker walks on the tarmac at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. An aircraft incident at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night. View image in full screen
A worker walks on the tarmac at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. An aircraft incident at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An aircraft incident at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport caused temporary delays to all flight operations Saturday night.

Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase says at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, an Air Canada Express flight operated by Pal Airlines arriving from St. John’s, N.L., experienced an incident upon landing.

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick says the plane experienced a “suspected landing gear issue” after arrival Saturday night and the aircraft was unable to reach the terminal and the crew and 73 passengers were off-loaded by bus.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fitzpatrick says nobody on board was injured, but a spokesperson from the Nova Scotia RCMP, who responded to the incident alongside paramedics, says minor injuries were reported.

Chase says flight operations were suspended after the incident while waiting for clearance that airfield operations could continue, and one of the airport’s runways has since resumed regular operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the incident is unknown and pending investigation.

Click to play video: 'Tips ahead of holiday travel from the Halifax airport'
Tips ahead of holiday travel from the Halifax airport
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices