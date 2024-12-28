Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan holiday travellers warned of slippery conditions this season

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted December 28, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
With slippery conditions, the Ministry of Highways is reminding you to travel safely. View image in full screen
With slippery conditions, the Ministry of Highways is reminding you to travel safely. Moosa Imran / Global News
Whether you’re returning from your Christmas vacation or have New Year’s plans in a different city, the Ministry of Highways is reminding you to travel safely.

Communications consultant Brandy Leippi said after mild temperatures and rain in parts of the province, there is frost on the pavement, causing slippery conditions.

She recommends checking the Highway Hotline for the latest road conditions before travelling.

“If you click on a road or if you’re on the app and you hold your finger on a highway, it will actually give you the primary conditions, but also secondary conditions,” Leippi said.

“It will tell you if there’s fog or reduced visibility, and if it says covered or partly covered it will tell you if it’s ice or snow or a mixture of those things.”

Leippi reminds drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing a snowplow that is pulled over. She recommends having an emergency kit, a phone charger, blankets and candles in your car, making sure you have a full tank of gas, and always letting someone know that you’re travelling.

