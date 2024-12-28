Saskatchewan holiday travellers warned of slippery conditions this season

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re returning from your Christmas vacation or have New Year’s plans in a different city, the Ministry of Highways is reminding you to travel safely.

Communications consultant Brandy Leippi said after mild temperatures and rain in parts of the province, there is frost on the pavement, causing slippery conditions.

She recommends checking the Highway Hotline for the latest road conditions before travelling.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If you click on a road or if you’re on the app and you hold your finger on a highway, it will actually give you the primary conditions, but also secondary conditions,” Leippi said.

“It will tell you if there’s fog or reduced visibility, and if it says covered or partly covered it will tell you if it’s ice or snow or a mixture of those things.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leippi reminds drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing a snowplow that is pulled over. She recommends having an emergency kit, a phone charger, blankets and candles in your car, making sure you have a full tank of gas, and always letting someone know that you’re travelling.