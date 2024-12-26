Menu

Crime

Christmas saved for Langley family as police recover stolen gifts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Langley Mounties recover family’s stolen Christmas gifts'
Langley Mounties recover family’s stolen Christmas gifts
A couple grinches almost stole Christmas for one Langley family. Police say thieves broke into the family's home and stole their presents, but officers were able to track down the suspects and get the gifts back.
Mounties in Langley say they have saved Christmas for one family after thieves stole gifts from under their tree.

Police say the break-and-enter incident occurred on Dec. 22 in a home, where several wrapped Christmas presents that had been placed under the family’s Christmas tree were stolen.

Corporal Zynal Sharoom, a spokesman with the Langley RCMP, says it’s tragic to see the story of the Grinch Who Stole Christmas turned into a reality.

Click to play video: 'Christmas spirit helps restore Vancouver couple’s holiday display'
Christmas spirit helps restore Vancouver couple’s holiday display
Sharoom says officers employed several investigative techniques, which allowed them to track the thieves down and even recover the presents.

Sharoom says they have rewrapped the presents and returned them to the family.

Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

