Crime

Toronto police make Christmas Eve arrest in 1st-degree murder case

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 5:31 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto say they have arrested a 51-year-old and charged them with first-degree murder in relation to a shooting earlier this month.

On Dec. 9, just after 4 a.m., police were called to the area of Fairholme Avenue and Shermout Avenue near Lawrence West Subway Station in North York.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man had been shot outside a home on Fairholme Avenue. Officers later identified the victim as 69-year-old Mariano De-Marco.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, police said they had arrested a 51-year-old man and charged him with first-degree murder in relation to the death.

Police said the victim had died at the scene after being shot.

 

