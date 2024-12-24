Menu

Crime

Man faces charges after food bank truck stolen in Edmonton

By Jason Franson The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. A fire that destroyed an aircraft hangar built during the Second World War in Edmonton is being investigated by police as suspicious. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Police say a man is facing charges after a food bank truck was stolen in Edmonton two days before Christmas.

The large delivery truck, parked in a loading dock at the Edmonton Food Bank, was being prepared to pick up donations when its GPS tracking device kicked in.

They say officers found the truck in a downtown alley and saw a man painting over the food bank decals.

Police say the man tried to drive away, but the truck got stuck in snow and he was arrested.

Officers determined that the paint had also been stolen from a nearby store.

A 31-year-old man faces charges including theft, mischief and uttering threats.

“Non-profits such as our local Edmonton Food Bank rely heavily on their vehicles to help the communities they serve,” Sgt. Brian Carfantan said Tuesday in a statement.

“We’re pleased we were able to locate the van quickly and make an arrest so that their important work can continue without delay.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2025.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

