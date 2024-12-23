Avalanche in the Whistler area prompts rescue response

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirms resources have been dispatched to an avalanche in the Whistler area.
Details on the incident are scarce at this time but search and rescue crews were also called.
“We will provide further updates on our response when we’re able to,” paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.
It is not known at this time how many people may have been caught in the avalanche.
Avalanche Canada said it had been notified of an avalanche in the area but did not have any additional information as of 3:30 p.m.
If the avalanche is notable and will impact public safety, the organization said it will be included in the public avalanche forecast that will be published on Monday afternoon.
More to come.
