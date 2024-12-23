Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment

Avalanche in the Whistler area prompts rescue response

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
Blackcomb mountain ski patrollers inspect the snow on Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler, B.C., early morning Friday, December, 21, 2012. View image in full screen
An avalanche in the Whistler area happened on Dec. 23. Crews have been dispatched to the area. JOH
B.C. Emergency Health Services confirms resources have been dispatched to an avalanche in the Whistler area.

Details on the incident are scarce at this time but search and rescue crews were also called.

“We will provide further updates on our response when we’re able to,” paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

It is not known at this time how many people may have been caught in the avalanche.

Avalanche Canada said it had been notified of an avalanche in the area but did not have any additional information as of 3:30 p.m.

If the avalanche is notable and will impact public safety, the organization said it will be included in the public avalanche forecast that will be published on Monday afternoon.

More to come.

